Protest across Manipur against rape, murder of Kolkata doctor

Imphal, Aug 17 (PTI) Healthcare services were affected in Manipur on Saturday as doctors went on cease work in protest against the rape and murder of a medic at a hospital in Kolkata.

Outpatient departments were shut at all hospitals, including the Regional Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) and Jawaharlal Nehru Institute of Medical Sciences (JNIMS).

"We stand in solidarity with our colleagues against the tragic incident as well as the hooliganism unleashed on the protesting students. We demand justice for the heinous crimes as well as safety at the workplace," said doctor Heisnam Angamba, who took part in a sit-in demonstration at the state-run JNIMS.

"The cease work will continue for 24 hours," Heisnam said.

Emergency and in-patient services, however, remained operational at the hospital.

In a statement, RIMS said, "Following a meeting of teachers and medical officers' association, we resolved to support the nationwide withdrawal of patient care services for 24 hours from 6 am of Saturday to protest the fatal assault on a postgraduate student of RG Kar Medical College." "Emergency services will continue as usual," it added.

The postgraduate trainee doctor was allegedly raped and murdered while on duty at the RG Kar MCH last week. When a demonstration was underway against the gruesome incident in the early hours of August 15, a mob ransacked parts of the hospital. PTI CORR SOM