Protest after car found vandalised in Chandauli

Chandauli (UP), Jun 7 (PTI) Tension prevailed as a group of people protested against the vandalisation of a car of a youth when he had gone to offer 'namaaz' at an Eidgah on Sakaldiha Road on Saturday morning on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha, police said.

The SHO of Chandauli police station, Sanjay Kumar Singh, reached the spot and pacified the people, who gathered at the site while returning from the Eidgah and demanded the immediate arrest of the accused.

The Station House Officer (SHO) said that an investigation revealed that three persons had broken the car's glass. The police have identified them and they will be arrested soon, he said.

Also, as a precautionary measure, police force has been deployed in the area, according to officials.

Giving details of the incident, Singh said that the Eidgah is located on Sakaldiha Road. At around 9 am on Saturday, 21-year-old Asif Ali, a resident of Bichhiya village, came there with his family in a car to offer 'namaaz'.

He parked his car near a bank. When he returned after offering 'namaaz', he found the glass of his car shattered. He inquired about it from the policemen deployed nearby, but no one could tell anything.

"Following this, he started creating a ruckus. When other ''namaazi' came out of the Eidgah and came to know about the incident, they also became furious and demanded the immediate arrest of all the accused," a police official said.