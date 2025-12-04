Protest against burqa-niqab ban in Mumbai college, six female students booked

Mumbai, Dec 4 (PTI) Six female students were booked for protesting against a burqa-niqab ban in an educational institution in Mumbai's Goregoan area, a police official said on Thursday.

The action was taken after information was received that some women were on a hunger strike outside Vivek Vidyalaya and Junior College after the management enforced a dress code banning burqas and niqabs inside classrooms, he added.

"They were protesting without police permission. They also argued with police personnel who asked them to wind up the stir. We have booked six female students, three of whom are unidentified, for unlawful assembly," he said.

A video of the protest went viral on social media during the day. PTI ZA BNM