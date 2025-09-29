Protest against 'I Love Muhammad' graffiti on road turns violent in Ahilyanagar; 1 held, 30 detained

Mumbai, Sep 29 (PTI) A protest against an 'I Love Muhammad' graffiti painted on the road in Maharashtra's Ahilyanagar turned violent on Monday, prompting police to baton-charge a stone pelting mob, officials said.

The protesters had blocked the arterial Ahilyanagar-Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar road despite one person being arrested in connection with the graffiti, they added.

"The protest began this morning at Kotla in Kotwali area after someone had painted 'I Love Muhammad' on the road, which was objected to by members of the Muslim community. A complaint was lodged at Kotwali police station against this graffiti," an official said.

"Despite one person being arrested in connection with the graffiti, some people protested. Even as police urged them to maintain law and order, some persons from the mob started pelting stones. Police resorted to lathi-charge to restore normalcy," the official said.

At least 30 persons have been detained in connection with the protests, road blockade and stone pelting, Ahilyanagar Superintendent of Police Somnath Gharge said.

"We used force to maintain law and order. Police is taking action against the accused persons. The situation is under control. Citizens must not believe in or spread rumours," Gharge said.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who is currently touring Yavatmal, said authorities will find out if there is a conspiracy to disturb social peace in the state and polarise society by putting up different kinds of boards.

"Everyone is free to practice their own religion but not to indulge in polarisation," the CM asserted. PTI DC MR BNM