Protest against job 'scam': Cong leaders detained in Goa

Panaji, Nov 23 (PTI) Several Congress leaders were detained in Panaji on Saturday by police following the party's protest against a job "scam".

Those detained after party workers blocked the road near Azad Maidan included Goa Pradesh Congress Committee president Amit Patkar and South Goa MP Viriato Fernandes.

The protestors wanted to walk to Altinho, a locality in the city which houses the official residence of CM Dr Pramod Sawant.

"The state government must resign over this jobs for cash scam. The CM is helming the scam. We are seeking a judicial inquiry. People close to the BJP are being held in the scam," Patkar claimed.

More than 40 FIRs have been filed in different parts of the state by people alleging cheating in the name of offering government jobs, as per police.

More than 20 people have been detained in this connection, police said.

MP Fernandes alleged the cash for jobs scam has been going on for a long time under the BJP government. PTI RPS BNM