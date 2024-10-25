Protest against land acquisition for 'pharma village' in Telangana

Hyderabad, Oct 25 (PTI) The residents of a village in Vikarabad district in Telangana, who are against the acquisition of their lands for a proposed 'pharma village', tried to attack a local leader on Friday which was prevented by police.

Revenue officials visited the village to speak to the residents on the issue and the protesters tried to attack the local leader resenting his attitude in the matter, police said. The man was sheltered in a room for his safety.

A scuffle broke out and police dispersed the protesters to prevent any attack on the local leader, they said.

The district officials are likely to speak to the villagers and assure them that their grievances would be conveyed to the senior officials, they said.

The 'pharma village' concerns setting up pharma units in the area. PTI SJR SJR KH