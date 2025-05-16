Protest against MP minister: Cong MLAs arrested, released later

Bhopal, May 16 (PTI) A group of Congress MLAs seeking the dismissal of Madhya Pradesh minister Vijay Shah for his objectionable remarks against Colonel Sofiya Qureshi were arrested on Friday before being let off later.

The 15 MLAs led by Leader of Opposition Umang Singhar, who were squatting in front of Raj Bhavan, were taken to the central jail compound here before being released.

They were arrested under Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNNS) for protesting in front of Raj Bhawan without permission, MP Nagar Assistant Commissioner of Police Akshay Choudhary told PTI.

They were let off after they furnished personal bonds, Choudhary added.

After being released, Singhar told reporters that the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has become autocratic.

"Elected representatives are the voice of the people. The media also raised this issue (of Shah). Why is the BJP not taking action? Does the BJP not consider it an insult to the army? Does it not see it as an insult to women? Why is it staying silent on the issue," he said.

"It has been three days, and Shah has not been sacked yet. We want his resignation, and hence, we have taken to the streets," the Congress leader added.

Earlier in the day, Singhar told PTI the Congress has submitted a memorandum to Governor Mangubhai Patel seeking Shah's ouster from the Mohan Yadav cabinet.

Shah is in trouble after making controversial statements during a public event in a rural area in Indore district earlier this week.

In a viral video, Shah is purportedly heard making objectionable remarks, saying, "'Jinhone humari betiyon ke sindoor ujade the… humne unhiki behen bhej kar ke unki aisi ki taisi karwayi (those who wiped sindoor (vermilion) off our daughters' forehead... we sent their sister to teach them a lesson)'." Taking suo motu cognisance of the remarks, the Madhya Pradesh High Court on Wednesday ordered registration of an FIR against him.

Col Qureshi shot to prominence after she shared details of Operation Sindoor', launched by the Indian armed forces, at press conferences with Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri and Wing Commander Vyomika Singh. PTI LAL ARU BNM