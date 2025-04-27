Protest against stray dog menace staged in Delhi's Jantar Mantar

New Delhi, Apr 27 (PTI) Former Union minister Vijay Goel on Sunday led a protest at Jantar Mantar highlighting the rising incidents of stray dog bites, calling for stronger action from authorities.

The demonstration saw the participation of hundreds of people and representatives from more than 100 resident welfare associations and non-governmental organisations across Delhi, said a statement.

Several dog attack victims also attended the protest and shared their experiences, it stated.

Addressing the gathering, Goel claimed that India is home to over 120 million dogs, with Delhi alone accounting for more than 1.1 million.

He claimed that around 20,000 people are bitten by stray dogs across the country daily, including 2,000 in Delhi.

Goel demanded 100 per cent sterilisation and vaccination of stray dogs and urged the government to amend the Animal Birth Control Rules, calling them contrary to public interest.

He also said that if corrective steps are not taken, "the stray dog population could eventually surpass the human population." The protest witnessed a brief disruption when some dog feeders created a ruckus and argued with the protesters.

Police personnel present at the site intervened and removed them from the venue. Stray dogs were also spotted within the protest area.

Goel alleged that whenever meetings are organised with resident welfare associations, certain groups of dog lovers arrive to create disturbances and shoot videos, but they are unable to counter the concerns raised by residents.

He said the frequent cases of dog bites have led to growing resentment among the public against stray dogs.

Citing a recent directive of the Punjab and Haryana High Court, Goel urged all state governments to provide compensation to dog bite victims. He also proposed that aggressive dogs should be confined separately in designated enclosures.

Highlighting the shortage of anti-rabies vaccines, Goel demanded a halt to their export and called for monthly inspections of sterilisation centres.

He also criticised the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) for outsourcing sterilisation work to non-governmental organisations, alleging widespread corruption.

Instead, he suggested that the MCD should handle the responsibility directly.

The former minister said he plans to hold meetings with resident welfare associations across Delhi, visit public parks and engage with officials, ministers and the Mayor to push for a resolution to the stray dog issue.