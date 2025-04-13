Protest against Waqf Amendment Act in Hyderabad, leaders demand repeal

Hyderabad, Apr 13 (PTI) A protest rally was organised here against the Waqf (Amendment) Act on Sunday, with protesters demanding its repeal.

Scores of demonstrators, carrying placards reading "Our Waqf Our Right", "We Reject Waqf Amendment Act", "Waqf Bachao March", and "Save Our Constitution", marched and gathered at the B R Ambedkar statue at Tank Bund.

Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) President B Mahesh Kumar Goud expressed solidarity with the protesters, according to a release from the state Congress.

Congress MP from Saharanpur, Imran Masood, and Telangana government's adviser on minority affairs, Mohammed Ali Shabbir, were among the participants in the protest, it said.

Addressing the crowd, Imran Masood stated, "The day we come to power, we will uproot this (Waqf Amendment Act) in an hour." On April 5, President Droupadi Murmu gave her assent to the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2025, which was passed by the Parliament the previous day.

While the BJP-led NDA supported the bill, the Opposition, the INDIA bloc, united in its opposition.

Meanwhile, several organisations and opposition MPs moved Supreme Court challenging the constitutional validity of the Waqf (Amendment) Act 2025. The Opposition has criticised the act as "unconstitutional", claiming it "infringes on the rights of Muslims".

Whereas the ruling alliance has described the legislation as a means to bring transparency and provide empowerment for backward Muslims and women in the community. PTI VVK GDK SSK VVK SSK ADB