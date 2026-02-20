Protest at AI Summit a 'conspiracy' under Rahul Gandhi's 'negative' leadership: Delhi CM

New Delhi, Feb 20 (PTI) Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta slammed the protest at the AI Impact Summit in Bharat Mandapam on Friday, saying Congress always starts "writhing in discomfort" whenever the country displays its capability.

She said in a post on X that the India AI Impact Summit is shaping the future direction, and the "scene" created at the event by Congress is "extremely shameful".

A group of Indian Youth Congress workers on Friday staged a dramatic 'shirtless protest' at an AI Impact Summit exhibition hall, walking around holding T-shirts with slogans against the government and the India-US trade deal printed on them, before being whisked away by the security personnel.

Delhi Police on Friday arrested four Indian Youth Congress (IYC) workers in connection with the protest.

"They were removed immediately and were taken to Tilak Marg police station. No one will be allowed to breach the law and order situation," a senior police officer said.

Whenever the country displays its capability, or there is any important global event, Congress seems to feel the "pangs of discomfort" and rises as an "obstruction" against it, Gupta said in her post.

"The commotion created today before foreign guests is a pre-planned conspiracy by the Congress to tarnish India's image. The negative leadership of Rahul Gandhi seems bent on maligning the image of the country under a premeditated conspiracy," she charged.

This deed makes every Indian who feels proud of the country's progress feel ashamed. The people are watching that on one hand India is becoming a "Technology Powerhouse", on the other hand Congress has turned into a "memorial of negative politics" and street-level spectacles, she said, hitting out at the grand old party. PTI VIT HIG