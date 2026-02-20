Protest at AI Summit: Four Youth Congress workers arrested

New Delhi, Feb 20 (PTI) Delhi Police on Friday arrested four Indian Youth Congress (IYC) workers in connection with the protest at the AI Impact Summit venue here and is probing a wider conspiracy angle in the case, an official said.

Earlier in the day, they had detained around 15 IYC workers for holding a 'shirtless protest' inside an exhibition hall at the Summit, holding T-shirts printed with images of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump along with slogans against the government and the India-US deal.

The arrested accused have been identified as Krishna Hari, national secretary of Youth Congress from Bihar; Kundan Yadav, state secretary of Bihar; Ajay Kumar, state president of Uttar Pradesh; and Narasimha Yadav from Telangana, he said.

Police said all the four accused will be produced before the Patiala House Court later in the day; an FIR is being registered and several serious charges are being invoked.

They said the accused allegedly engaged in a protracted scuffle with security personnel and police staff deployed at the venue.

Investigators are examining if there was any larger conspiracy behind the incident, officials said.

A senior police officer had earlier said that around 15 people were detained and taken to Tilak Marg police station. He had said strict action would be taken against anyone attempting to disrupt the law and order.

Police sources said the protesters had allegedly registered online to obtain QR codes to enter the summit venue and later staged the protest inside Exhibition Hall No 5.

A few protesters entered into heated arguments with some attendees before being whisked away by the security personnel. PTI SSJ BM SSJ RUK RUK