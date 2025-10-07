Protest at Dombivli civic hospital over `negligence'

Thane, Oct 7 (PTI) A huge protest was staged outside the civic-run Shastri Nagar Hospital at Dombivli in the district on Tuesday in the wake of the recent deaths of two snake-bite victims.

A four-year-old girl and her 24-year-old aunt, bitten by a snake, died last week as the hospital allegedly did not have anti-snake venom injections.

Protesters also alleged that no doctor was present on duty when the victims, residents of Khambalpada, were brought in.

Local leaders of the Shiv Sena (UBT), MNS, Congress, NCP and local social groups joined hands for a symbolic "begging march", accusing the Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) of criminal negligence and mocking its poor healthcare system despite a Rs 3,000-crore budget.

Additional municipal commissioner Harshal Gaikwad assured that a detailed probe would be conducted and strict action taken against those found guilty. PTI COR KRK