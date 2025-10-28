Protest at Elappully panchayat as CPI(M) lays siege over proposed liquor plant

Palakkad (Kerala), Oct 28 (PTI) Tension prevailed on Tuesday at a panchayat office in Elappully in this northern district, where the state government recently granted permission for a private company to set up a liquor plant, police said.

The incident occurred when CPI(M) activists laid siege to the Congress-ruled panchayat office, alleging lapses in the implementation of various projects, they said.

A minor scuffle broke out after the protesters blocked Congress and BJP panchayat members from entering the office, following which the gate was closed.

The Congress and the BJP alleged that CPI(M) workers prevented them from entering as a board meeting against the proposed brewery unit was about to be held in the morning.

They accused the CPI(M) of attempting to scuttle the meeting.

Later, as a mark of protest, Congress workers—including the panchayat president—staged a road blockade, disrupting vehicular movement for some time.

Five CPI(M) workers were taken into custody, and further proceedings are underway, police said.

In January, the state cabinet had approved a proposal by Oasis Commercial Pvt Ltd to set up the liquor plant, subject to compliance with existing guidelines and conditions.

The Congress-led UDF has urged the Left government to withdraw the approval, arguing that the project is "unnecessary and would worsen drinking water scarcity in the area."