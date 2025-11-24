Protest at India Gate: Delhi court sends 17 agitators to 3-day judicial custody

New Delhi, Nov 24 (PTI) A Delhi court on Monday sent to three days' judicial custody 17 people arrested on charges of assaulting police personnel and conspiracy to commit offences against the State during a protest at the India Gate over pollution, saying the allegations against them were "serious".

Judicial Magistrate Sahil Monga was hearing a case registered against the accused persons, including 11 women, at the Sansad Marg police station for various offences under BNS, including disobedience to an order duly promulgated by a public servant, assault or criminal force to deter a public servant, obstructing a public servant, conspiracy to commit offences against the State, and wrongful restraint.

"I have perused the record and heard the investigating officer (IO). The allegations are serious, and the matter is at an early stage of investigation. Identity verification of several accused persons is pending, and digital/electronic evidence is yet to be examined.

"Considering their non-cooperation and the requirement of proper investigation, judicial custody is justified," the magistrate said.

The court noted the Delhi Police's plea, according to which, on November 23, around 6:45 pm, a group of people, including the accused persons, gathered near the gate of Parliament Street police station and raised "regressive slogans" against the central government and police.

It also noted that they were earlier part of a protest at C-Hexagon, India Gate, over "the death of Naxalite Madvi Hidma and pollution", regarding which an FIR was registered at Kartavya Path police station.

The police's plea, the court noted, alleged that some of the accused persons later came to the gate of Parliament Street police station and "continued aggressive protest, blocked the police station and DCP office gate, and prevented the entry and exit of police personnel".

The plea also alleged that they did not follow directions even after being informed that BNS Section 163 (prohibitory orders) was imposed in the New Delhi area.

"When police personnel attempted to disperse the protestors, the accused persons allegedly became violent, attacked the police wall and caused injuries.

"The investigating officer further states that the accused persons refused to disclose their identity and did not cooperate during the investigation, and they were carrying posters in support of Madvi Hidma, and suspicion remains regarding their involvement in other unlawful activities," the court noted.

On Sunday, the situation at the protest site escalated as some demonstrators allegedly used pepper spray on police personnel while being removed from the scene.

"The situation then turned into a scuffle, and some protesters used pepper spray on our personnel, which is unusual and rare," a Delhi Police official said.

Earlier, in another case related to the protest, the Delhi Police told another court that six protesters arrested for allegedly using pepper spray on police personnel during the demonstration were raising slogans hailing slain Maoist leader Madvi Hidma.

The case was lodged against them under various BNS provisions, including assault or criminal force on a woman with intent to outrage her modesty.

The judicial magistrate sent the five protesters to two days' judicial custody. He also sent a person to an observation home till his age is verified in the case. PTI SKM MNR KVK KVK