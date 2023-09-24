Protest at Jantar Mantra against Trudeau, United Hindu Front accuses him of supporting Khalistanis

New Delhi: A group of people on Sunday staged a protest against Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau at the Jantar Mantar here, accusing him of supporting Khalistani separatists.

The protesters led by United Hindu Front chief Jai Bhagwan Goyal also submitted to authorities a memorandum addressed to the prime ministers of Canada and India, the outfit said in a statement.

"Since several months, the Canadian prime minister has been openly supporting and protecting anti-India Khalistanis. Despite repeated objections from the Indian government, the Canadian prime minister has not responded," Goyal said.

"If the Canadian prime minister loves anti-India Khalistanis so much, why doesn't he give a part of Canada and create a new Khalistan nation? We will be the first to recognise it," Goyal said.

The relations between India and Canada have been strained with Trudeau's allegation against India in the killing of Khalistani extremist Hardeep Singh Nijjar on Canadian soil. The allegations have infuriated India, which rejected the allegations as "absurd" and "motivated" and expelled a senior Canadian diplomat in a tit-for-tat move to Ottawa's expulsion of an Indian official over the case.

India also accused Canada of being a safe haven for terrorists. Nijjar, the chief of the banned Khalistan Tiger Force (KTF), was killed in Surrey in British Columbia on June 18. India had designated Nijjar a terrorist in 2020.