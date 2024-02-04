Protest at MP police station after dispute: 1 arrested, 40 from mob booked

Damoh, Feb 4 (PTI) Several members of a community staged a protest outside a police station in Madhya Pradesh's Damoh city after a scuffle between a tailor and some persons of another community, police said on Sunday.

Four persons were booked in connection with the incident that took place on Saturday night and one of them has been arrested, Additional Superintendent of Police Abhishek Tiwari said.

Police have also 40 unidentified persons for staging a protest and delivering inflammatory speeches in connection with the incident, other officials said.

Four persons had an argument with a tailor over stitching clothes which led to a scuffle between them on Saturday night, during which a cleric was also allegedly manhandled, Tiwari said.

Some time later, a mob gathered outside Kotwali police station to protest, and some youths in the crowd tried to give the incident a communal colour, Superintendent of Police Sunil Tiwari said.

Meanwhile, the videos related to the incident also surfaced on social media.