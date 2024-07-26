Protest at Presidency University against proposed admission fee hike

Kolkata, Jul 26 (PTI) A group of students of the Presidency University in Kolkata began a sit-in on Friday evening, protesting the proposed hike in admission fees.

The demonstration was being held at the varsity's main campus on College Street with around 20 students participating.

"We have been interacting with the recently formed fee review committee without any result. Several questions raised by us remain unanswered. We want the varsity authorities to talk to us directly," Bitan Islam, an activist of the SFI that was spearheading the demonstration, told PTI.

An official of the varsity said the proposal for a fee hike was under consideration after around 10 years.

For admission to undergraduate courses, it has been proposed that the fee would be hiked from Rs 4,205 to Rs 7,200. While for admission to post-graduate courses, the proposal is to hike the fee from 4,300 to Rs 7,200, he said.

"The fee hike has become imperative as the institution is facing a fund crunch, which has affected procurement of new books for the library, instruments for laboratories and proper upkeep of the existing lab facilities," he added.

The hike has been proposed for admission to the first semester only, the official said.

Islam said the agitating students suggested the varsity alternatives to generate funds without burdening the students.