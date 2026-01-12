Protest blocks NH-66 in Kasaragod over toll collection, agitators arrested and removed

Kasaragod (Kerala), Jan 12 (PTI) Traffic was blocked on NH-66 in Arikady here on Monday as protesters opposed the commencement of toll collection, police said.

More than 500 protesters, led by Manjeshwar MLA A K M Ashraf, staged a sit-in on the road near the toll plaza demanding the withdrawal of toll collection.

Over 300 police personnel have been deployed in the area to control the situation.

According to police, the protesters had formed an action council last year against the setting up of the toll plaza at Arikady.

They contend that the toll plaza is located just 22 km from the next toll point at Thalapady, which violates the National Highways Authority of India guideline stipulating a minimum distance of 60 km between two toll plazas, an official said.

However, toll plaza operators said the toll plaza is actually meant to come up at Chalingal, but construction of that stretch has not been completed, following which a temporary toll booth was set up at Arikady.

“We did not expect toll collection to begin as the case is pending before the court. We will defeat any such attempt as more people will arrive to protest against this injustice,” MLA Ashraf said.

He said toll collection should not be allowed at the temporary plaza until the court delivers its verdict.

“It is basic courtesy that toll collection should not be conducted until the case before the court is disposed of.” Following the protest, NHAI and district administration authorities held discussions with the protestors, but no results were achieved, police said.

Later, when protests continued, police arrested them, including MLA Ashraf, and removed them from the place.

By around 10 am, the traffic resumed, and police security for the toll plaza is continuing, officials said.

The toll collection has also started, they added.

Last year, the Kerala High Court dismissed petitions challenging the temporary toll plaza at Arikady.

The action council has filed an appeal against the High Court decision. PTI TBA TBA ROH