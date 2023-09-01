Protest by families of two youths fatally hit by car in Rajasthan enters fourth day

Jaipur, Sep 1 (PTI) Family members of two Dalit youths, who were fatally hit by a four-wheeler earlier this week, continued their protest for the fourth day on Friday and demanded a CBI inquiry into the matter claiming it to be a case of murder.

Advertisment

The relatives of the victims are holding a protest in front of Kuchaman police station in Rajasthan’s Didwana-Kuchaman town, demanding that all involved in the case be arrested.

On Monday night, the two youths were fatally hit by a four-wheeler near Kuchaman’s Ranasar village. They were riding a motorcycle which was hit multiple times by the vehicle.

According to the police, Raju and Chunnilal, residents of Parbatsar’s Bidiyad village, died on the spot and a third person, Krishnaram, was critically injured.

Advertisment

The families have alleged that the two Dalit youths and their companion had a scuffle with some people at a restaurant and that the killing was a fallout of this.

A family member of the victim present at the dharna site said, “We want justice and the culprits should be punished. A CBI inquiry should be ordered into the matter.” State Disaster Management and Relief Minister Govind Ram Meghwal, Nagaur MP Hanuman Beniwal and a panel of BJP leaders visited the dharna site and spoke to the family members during the day.

Meghwal reached the dharna site with Nagaur Congress president Zakir Hussain Gaisawat and assured them to put their demands before Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot.

Advertisment

A panel of BJP MPs appointed by the party national president JP Nadda met the victim's family on Friday and assured all possible help to the families. The team of MPs will submit its report to Nadda.

Rajya Sabha MP Brij Lal, who was part of the BJP panel, addressed people at the dharna site. Brij Lal, also a former director general of police of Uttar Pradesh, said the protest was not linked to any political party and that it belongs to the entire society, which is suffering due to the activities of “goons and mafias”.

Rajya Sabha MPs Kanta Kardam, Dr Sikandar Kumar and Lok Sabha MP Ranjita Koli were also present.

Rashtriya Loktantrik Party convenor and Nagaur MP Hanuman Beniwal also reached the protest site and consoled the victim's family and said that his party stands with them.

Three people have been detained in connection with the case and police are carrying out searches for 16 people identified to have been involved in the incident. PTI SDA SKY SKY