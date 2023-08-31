Protest by families of two youths fatally hit by car in Rajasthan enters third day

Jaipur, Aug 31 (PTI) The families of two youths who were fatally hit by a four-wheeler earlier this week in Rajasthan's Deedwana-Kuchaman district protested for the third consecutive day on Thursday, demanding the arrest of all those involved in the incident and a compensation.

The families have alleged that the two Dalit youths and their companion had a scuffle with some people at a restaurant and that the killing was a fallout of this. Three people have been detained.

Additional Director General of Police Dinesh MN said 16 people involved in the matter have been identified. Three have been detained and interrogated, while teams have been sent to different locations in search of the others, he said.

The opposition BJP in the state targeted the Ashok Gehlot government over the incident, saying atrocities on Dalits have increased under the Congress rule.

"Dalits voted for the Congress and brought the party to power but atrocities on Dalits have increased," Leader of Opposition Rajendra Rathore said.

The BJP has formed a committee of four MPs to visit Kuchaman and submit a report to party president J P Nadda, a party spokesperson said in Jaipur. It comprises Rajya Sabha MPs Brij Lal, Kanta Kardam and Sikandar Kumar and Lok Sabha member from Bharatpur Ranjeeta Koli.

Rathore visited the dharna site and met with the family members on Wednesday. He also held a meeting with police officials.

Rashtriya Loktantrik Party MLA Narayan Beniwal also visited the dharna and met the family members.

A police official said talks are being held with the family members of the deceased.

On Monday night, the two youths were fatally hit by a four-wheeler near Kuchaman's Ranasar village. They were riding a motorcycle which was hit multiple times by the vehicle.

According to the police, Raju and Chunnilal, residents of Parbatsar's Bidiyad village, died on the spot and a third person, Krishnaram, was critically injured. PTI SDA IJT IJT