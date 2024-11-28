Protest continues as Manipur man missing for 4 days yet to be traced

Imphal, Nov 28 (PTI) Hundreds of people continued their sit-in for the second consecutive day on Thursday in Manipur's Imphal West district, demanding that the authorities take steps to trace a 56-year-old man who has been missing since November 25.

The Joint Action Committee (JAC), formed in response to the disappearance of Laishram Kamalbabu Singh, started the demonstration on Wednesday in Kanto Sabal area demanding that the missing man be handed over to them within three days.

JAC convenor Ratankumar Singh said the committee will intensify its protest if the missing person is not handed over to them by November 29.

Kamalbabu had gone missing while en route to Leimakhong army camp on Monday, and an FIR has been lodged with the Sekmai Police Station over his disappearance.

Family members claimed that Kamalbabu might have been abducted by Kuki militants.

Chief Minister N Biren Singh had said that Kamalbabu was engaged in making furniture for army officers.

"Police and the army have joined hands to conduct search operations. However, Kamalbabu is yet to be traced," an official said.

Meanwhile, two security personnel and a person were injured after a clash broke out between police and protesters in Kakching on Wednesday night, a senior officer said.

The protesters were demonstrating against the arrest of four people in connection with arson at the residence of Kakching constituency MLA M Rameshwor on November 16 night.

In another development, a forum of senior citizens and intellectuals, Taragi Cheisu, urged the army to rescue the missing man.

It also expressed dismay over the “failure” of the state to protect the lives and properties of the people.

"Armed miscreants continued to commit heinous crimes with impunity ostensibly in the guise of pursuing ethnocentric politics. Kidnapping and murdering innocent civilians has become a known pattern," Taragi Cheisu Chairman Khaidem Mani told reporters.

Mani also urged the army authorities to rescue the missing man.

The forum also expressed concern over the prolonged closure of educational institutions and suspension of mobile internet services. PTI CORR BDC NN