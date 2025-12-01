Protest demanding sub-district hospital in Uttarakhand's Almora postponed by 20 days

Dehradun, Dec 1 (PTI) The protest demanding a sub-district hospital at Chaukhutia in the Almora district of Uttarakhand has been postponed by 20 days after Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami assured them of prompt action, according to a government release.

According to the release, Chief Minister Dhami spoke with the protesters via video call on Sunday evening and took a positive stance on all their key issues, assuring them that the token money required for the sub-district hospital would be released soon, so that the construction process could proceed expeditiously.

He also said that specialist doctors would be deployed on a priority basis to strengthen health services in the area. PTI DPT RHL MNK MNK