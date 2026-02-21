Protest during Delhi AI summit 'highly objectionable, condemnable': Mayawati

Lucknow, Feb 21 (PTI) Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati on Saturday condemned the protest held during the AI Impact Summit in New Delhi, describing the conduct as "highly objectionable and condemnable".

Mayawati, in a post on X, said the "AI Impact Summit" held in the national capital, which had invited several prominent personalities from India and abroad and had drawn international attention, witnessed certain individuals expressing their anger in a "semi-nude manner".

The former Uttar Pradesh chief minister said most of those involved were being reported as Congress youth members and termed their behaviour "extremely inappropriate and condemnable".

Calling this conduct during the summit "a matter of concern", she said, it is appropriate not to tarnish the dignity and image of the country.

Her remarks come a day after Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath criticised the protest at the AI Impact Summit and called for strict action against those responsible.

A group of Indian Youth Congress workers had staged a brief protest at an exhibition hall of the summit, held at Delhi's Bharat Mandapam, raising slogans before being detained by security personnel. PTI CDN SHS