Protest erupt at GMC-Srinagar over blasphemous post

Srinagar, Jun 5 (PTI) Protests broke out at the Srinagar Government Medical College here over a post by a non-local medical student allegedly against the Prophet of Islam, officials on Wednesday said.

Dozens of students and several junior doctors held a protest against the medical student, who allegedly put a blasphemous display picture on a messaging app, the officials said.

One of the protestors said they had given three hours to the non-local student to remove the offending display picture but the latter refused to do it.

Protestors are now demanding action against the student for hurting the sentiments of the Muslims, they said.