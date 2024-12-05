Protest erupt in UP's Moradabad over sale of house to Muslim man

Moradabad (UP), Dec 5 (PTI) Protests broke out in the posh TDI society here allegedly over a house being sold to a Muslim doctor by a resident.

Advertisment

Slogans were raised by the members of the housing society after they came to know that one Dr Ashok Bajaj had sold his house to Dr Ikra Chaudhary.

Residents mounted a demonstration at the colony gate holding banners 'Dr Ashok Bajaj Apna Makan Wapas lo' (take your house back).

Both, the buyer and the seller, were not available for comments.

Advertisment

"This is a Hindu society, where over 400 Hindu families live. We don't want anyone from the other communities to reside here," a protester said, adding that the house is near a temple.

TDI City Society chairman Amit Verma also joined the protesters.

One of the residents feared the ownership may change the nature of the colony.

Advertisment

"We fear that there will be a disturbance in the demographic structure of the society and unwanted changes might occur if other communities start to settle there and Hindus start to leave," the person said.

District Magistrate Anuj Kumar Singh said the society members have filed a complaint, raising objection over selling of the house.

"We are talking to concerned parties and trying for a unanimous, amicable solution to it," he said. PTI ABN COR ABN VN VN