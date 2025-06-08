Protest erupts after meat pieces found near eidgah in Mathura, locals suspect cow slaughter

Mathura (UP): Pieces of meat were found strewn around in an empty plot near an eidgah on Barsana Road in Mathura district, police said on Sunday.

The incident sparked protests by members of some right-wing outfits after locals alleged that it was cow meat, they said, adding the meat pieces were found in Govardhan area on Saturday night.

In a separate incident in the Mant area of the district, the recovery of a burnt cow carcass on the Yamuna Expressway service road also led to protests by Hindu activists.

An FIR has been registered in the Barsana Road incident under various sections of the Uttar Pradesh Prevention of Cow Slaughter Act against 24 named individuals and 50 unidentified persons, police said.

"Locals alleged that it was cow meat, samples of which have been sent to a forensic laboratory for examination," Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Shlok Kumar said.

Kumar said that after receiving information about the meat pieces near the eidgah late Saturday evening, members of the Gorakshak Dal and some Hindu organizations gathered at the site and started protests.

"We reached the spot and pacified the crowd. An FIR has been registered against 24 named individuals and 50 unknown persons. We are now using CCTV footage to identify those who discarded the meat pieces. Strict action will be taken against the culprits," the SSP said.

In the Mant area, the finding of a burnt cow carcass enraged Hindu activists.

Mant Circle Officer Gunjan Singh said that some Hindu activists protested over the incident and demanded an FIR.

According to police, locals informed them that the cow's body had been lying there for two-three days before someone set it on fire on Saturday.

Local BJP leader Ashok Saraswat has filed a complaint on behalf of the Radharani Gauseva Trust in connection with this incident, police said.

Mant police station SHO Jasbir Singh said that the remains of the cow's carcass were cremated. Efforts are underway to identify individuals who were present near the incident site, Singh said.