Protest erupts after youth goes missing in Karnataka's Mangaluru

Mangaluru (Karnataka), Mar 1 (PTI) A 19-year-old youth was found missing since February 25 and according to family members, he had left home saying he was going to a temple but did not return, raising suspicions about his disappearance.

Diganth was a resident of Amemar village in Farangipete.

This incident erupted into a public outcry on Saturday and organisations like Vishwa Hindu Parishad and its leaders took to the roads protesting and alleging police inaction.

Members of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad visited Diganth's residence and expressed solidarity with his family. Alleging police inaction, local residents staged a spontaneous shutdown in Farangipete from early morning, demanding a thorough investigation into the case.

Protesters claimed that Diganth's disappearance might be linked to local drug cartels and accused the police of failing to conduct a proper inquiry.

As tensions escalated, demonstrators expressed anger against the government, urging authorities to ensure a fair probe.

Dakshina Kannada MP Capt. Brijesh Chowta, MLA V Bharat Shetty, and leaders of Hindu organisations participated in the protest. CORR AMP KH