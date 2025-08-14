Protest for restoration of students’ union at AMU intensifies

Aligarh, Aug 14 (PTI) The ongoing student protest at Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) intensified on Thursday after a student leader started an indefinite hunger strike at the Babe Syed Gate.

The protest at AMU entered the sixth day on Thursday, with students demanding the restoration of the students’ union and greater administrative transparency.

Syed Hasan, a Master of Laws (LLM), who started the hunger strike while talking to reporters, said he would continue the strike "until death," adding that he had written to the president, prime minister and the Chief Justice of India, holding the university administration and the district authorities responsible for his "security and dignity as a registered practising lawyer." He further claimed that AMU authorities had "not opened any channel of communication during the ongoing dharna," accusing them of ignoring students' concerns.