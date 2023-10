Thane, Oct 8 (PTI) A protest was held in Thane city on Sunday against the civic body's plan to involve a private party in the redevelopment of a crematorium complex in Kopri.

Thane BJP chief Niranjan Davkhare took part in the protest organised by the Kopri Samshanbhumi Hitchintak Nagrik Sangh.

Participants said the Thane Municipal Corporation's plan was an effort to provide benefits to the private entity using taxpayers' money. PTI COR BNM BNM