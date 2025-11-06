Protest held at Jantar Mantar over Delhi’s worsening air quality

New Delhi, Nov 6 (PTI) Student and activist groups on Thursday staged a protest at the Jantar Mantar here against what they called the central and Delhi governments' failure to address the worsening climate crisis and choking air pollution in the national capital.

Over 80 protesters holding posters and banners participated in the demonstration organised by Scientists for Society and the Campaign for Right to Public Health.

The protest also saw participation from students, activists, journalists, artists and representatives of organisations such as Naujawan Bharat Sabha and Disha Students’ Organisation and others.

Despite the Delhi Police denying permission for the demonstration, several citizens joined the protest, organisers said.

Chiranshu from Scientists for Society said Delhi’s air quality has plunged to alarming levels, with the Air Quality Index crossing 500 in some areas.

He claimed that nearly 17,000 people die every year due to pollution-related causes, urging authorities to take concrete and long-term measures to address the crisis.

Priyamvada from the Campaign for Right to Public Health said the environmental situation could be reversed if the government took consistent and preventive measures throughout the year.

She called for better public transport, decentralisation of industries, improved sewage treatment, and promotion of alternative energy sources.

Members of the Naujawan Bharat Sabha and Disha Students’ Organisation criticised "symbolic" actions like water sprinkling and cloud seeding, calling them ineffective in addressing Delhi’s pollution problem.

The protesters demanded accountability from the authorities and urged citizens to unite for their right to clean air and public health.

Since Diwali, the national capital’s air quality has fluctuated between the 'poor' and 'very poor' categories, occasionally dipping into the 'severe' zone.

On Thursday, the 24-hour average Air Quality Index (AQI), reported at 4 PM every day, stood at 311, placing Delhi in the 'red zone', according to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). PTI NSM APL RHL