Protest held in Manali for fair probe into married woman's 'suicide'

Manali/Shimla (HP), Dec 9 (PTI) Several locals from Manali's Balsari village picketed a police station on Tuesday, demanding the arrest of the in-laws of a woman who was found hanging last week in her home.

The protesters led a rally from Ram Bagh to the local police station and denounced the officers.

On December 3, Kalpana, a native of Balsari village of Manali in Kullu district, was found hanging. Police booked her husband for abetment to suicide and arrested him.

Her relatives on Tuesday demanded that the police arrest Kalpana's mother-in-law and sister-in-law as well and demonstrated at the police station.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (SP) K D Sharma, who was away for a meeting earlier, reached the station and placated the demonstrators with an assurance of a fair probe.

Protestors also submitted a memorandum to the Manali sub-divisional Magistrate for a fair investigation.

Kalpana's brother, Tara Chand, and sister-in-law, Vineeta, demanded a CBI probe into what they said was a murder.

They said when they visited Mission Hospital on December 3, they found that Kalpana's ear was swollen and blue. PTI BPL VN VN