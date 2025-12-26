Protest held in UP's Meerut over atrocities against minorities in Bangladesh

Meerut (UP), Dec 26 (PTI) A protest was organised in Meerut on Friday by local leaders over the alleged atrocities against minorities in Bangladesh and the recent killings there.

A large number of protesters gathered in the Madhavpuram area, raising slogans against the Bangladeshi government and demanding strict action against the perpetrators.

Protesters expressed their anger by burning a symbolic effigy and condemned the alleged human rights violations in Bangladesh.

A two-minute silence was also observed to "pray for the souls of the innocent people" killed in the neighbouring country.

The protesters appealed to the Indian government and the United Nations to intervene in the matter, urging them to ensure the safety of minorities and the protection of human rights in Bangladesh.

Harsh Vashisht, a former AAP leader, said the incidents unfolding in the neighbouring country are a "disgrace to humanity".

Leading the protest, he said the killing of innocent people is unacceptable in any civilised society, and those responsible should be given strict punishment.

India on Friday said the "unremitting hostilities" against minorities in Bangladesh is a matter of "grave concern" as it demanded punishment to the perpetrators involved in the lynching of a Hindu youth in the Mymensingh area last week.

External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said India condemned the recent killing of Hindu youth Dipu Chandra Das and demanded action against those involved in the killing.

Bangladeshi authorities have already arrested 12 people for Das's murder.

"Over 2,900 incidents of violence against minorities, including cases of killings, arson and land grab, have been documented by independent sources during the tenure of the interim government," Jaiswal said.

Bangladesh has witnessed a fresh wave of unrest and political instability following the killing of youth leader Sharif Osman Hadi, who was a prominent face in last year's mass protests that forced the collapse of the Sheikh Hasina government.

His killing has also triggered some fresh strain in India-Bangladesh ties as certain elements sought to link New Delhi to his death.

India dismissed the charges. PTI COR NAV PRK PRK