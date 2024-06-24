Protest held over suspension of five UoH students

Hyderabad, Jun 24 (PTI) The Students' Union of the University of Hyderabad (UoH) on Monday held an agitation here demanding revocation of the suspension of five students over a protest in front of the Vice-Chancellor’s residence on the campus in May.

Following a call given by the Students’ Union, some pupils assembled in front of the Administration Block of the varsity and staged a protest, demanding withdrawal of the suspension of the five students and the case registered against them besides the fines on five other students.

The UoH administration had earlier suspended five students including Students’ Union president for a semester and five other students were fined Rs 10,000 each after they were involved in a protest in front of the Vice-Chancellor’s residence on the campus on May 18.

The protest was held over postponement of 'Sukoon-2024', a student’s festival.

The University of Hyderabad (UoH) administration in May had issued an order informing the union to conduct Sukoon-2024 (which was earlier proposed during vacation period) when the university is open for academic session (in August) and not during the vacation.

"Moreover, the Model Code of Conduct of the Parliamentary elections was in force till June 4 and the law enforcement agencies had also prescribed 13 directives for conducting this festival," the UoH had said in release.

However, the Students’ Union, without any notice barged into the VCs home at 1.00 AM on May 18 and prevented the Vice-Chancellor and his family members from venturing out of the house.

The VC and the UoH Administration had also alerted the Police and subsequently a case was also registered in this connection.

A UoH official on Monday said the plea of Students’ Union will be placed in the Executive Council meeting of the University on June 28, to take a decision.

However, the students held a protest today.

The suspension will be applicable from July 1, the official added. PTI VVK VVK ROH