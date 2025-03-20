Protest held seeking Goa minister Rane's sacking over land conversions

Panaji, Mar 20 (PTI) Several NGOs held a protest in Panaji on Thursday seeking the sacking of Goa minister Vishwajit Rane for alleged large-scale conversion of land under a section of the Town and Country Planning Act that was read down by the High Court recently.

The Goa Bench of Bombay High Court had recently read down section 17 (2) of Town and Country Planning Act, 1974 after NGOs filed a public interest litigation against it.

The NGOs held a march from Church Square before proceeding to the residence of Chief Minister Pramod Sawant. They were stopped ahead of the chief minister's residence by police.

Among those who took part in the protest were Goa AAP chief Amit Palekar, Goa Pradesh Congress Committee president Amit Patkar, Goa Congress vice president Sunil Kawthankar, RGP chief Manoj Parab. environmentalist and lawyer Claud Alvares, Trinamool Congress party leader Samil Volvoikar and social activist Swapnesh Sherlekar.

After meeting the CM and submitting a memorandum, Sherlekar said the signature campaign to ensure Rane, who is town planning minister, is sacked will continue. PTI RPS BNM