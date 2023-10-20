Protest in Aizawl against Congress for nominating Mizo woman who married outside community

Aizawl, Oct 20 (PTI) Supporters of students' organisation Mizo Zirlai Pawl (MZP) on Friday held a demonstration in Aizawl, protesting against the Congress for fielding Meriam L Hrangchal in the Lunglei South constituency as she is a Mizo woman who married a person from outside the community.

Advertisment

The MZP had in December last year asked all political parties not to nominate any Mizo woman who is married to a non-Mizo person.

Protesting against the Congress, the MZP said it could not accept such a politician sitting in the state assembly and representing the people of Mizoram.

The MZP said that according to the Mizo Customary Law, published by the state Law and Judicial Department, if a Mizo woman marry outside the community, she should adopt the culture, tradition and identity of her husband.

Advertisment

Criticising the Congress, MZP president H Lalthianghlima said the student body is strongly against "a non-tribal in the assembly through his wife".

"We will intensify our agitation to ensure that such Mizo women are not elected," he said.

Three resolutions were passed during the protest meeting. Among these were an appeal to the people to not vote for Mizo women who marry outside the community and a pledge to fight for the protection of the Mizo identity.

Advertisment

Defying MZP's diktat, Congress fielded Hrangchal in the Lunglei South seat. She married local resident Dipen Zoliana, who belonged to the Gorkha community, but has adopted Christianity and Mizo identity.

State Congress president Lalsawta said Hrangchal was given nomination as the party believes that she is an asset to the state.

Congress vice president Lal Thanzara said that unless the Election Commission rejects her nomination, the party will not replace her as a candidate in the Lunglei South seat.

Following MZP's appeal, the BJP on Thursday replaced its candidate in the Tuivawl constituency. It previously fielded Judy Zohmingliani, who married a non-Mizo person. PTI CORR SOM