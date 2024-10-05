Protest in Arunachal Pradesh against 12,500 mw hydropower project

Itanagar, Oct 5 (PTI) Hundreds of people demonstrated in Arunachal Pradesh's Upper Siang district on Saturday, protesting the proposed 12,500-mw hydropower project.

The protest, organised by the Siang Indigenous Farmers Forum (SIFF), was held in Geku village, opposing the preliminary study being conducted in the area for the Siang Upper Multipurpose Project (SUMP).

Around 600 villagers gathered at the spot around 8 am, raising slogans against the National Hydro Electric Power Corporation (NHPC) and Chief Minister Pema Khandu.

Geku's Extra Assistant Commissioner A Ratan said the protest was peaceful and ended at 1 pm without any untoward incident.

The NHPC has proposed three sites in the Upper Siang and Siang districts for the construction of the dam. One site is between Parong and Deging villages, one at Ugeng near Riga village and another between Ditte-Dime and Geku, officials said.

The NHPC has been conducting surveys at the proposed sites to prepare a feasibility report for the project, they said.

SIFF general secretary Donggo Libang said the Adi community were opposing the project as it would be a threat to their land, environment and way of life.

"If the dam is constructed, the wet rice cultivation field and many villages will be submerged. People will be deprived of their indigenous rights," he said.

Last month, the Upper Siang district administration had served notices to several government employees and 'gaon burahs' or village heads for joining the protests.

Several anti-dam groups also organised a protest rally in Dite Dime in Siang district on August 31.

Locals are opposing the project, claiming that the dam would displace the indigenous people and cause damage to the environment.

The project is being pitched by the government as a significant step towards enhancing the region's infrastructure and economy.