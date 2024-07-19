Protest in Baramulla over drinking water; PSOs of BJP leaders injured in clash

Srinagar, Jul 19 (PTI) A clash broke out between police and some people who were protesting against the shortage of drinking water in Baramulla district on Friday, officials said.

The personal security officers of BJP leaders were also injured when protesters resorted to stone pelting.

The protest was held on the Srinagar-Baramulla highway in Mirgund locality of Pattan, they said.

According to authorities, a mob "attacked" BJP's Kashmir media in-charge Sajid Yousuf Shah and the party's social media in-charge Sahil Bashir Bhat, who were passing through the area in their car.

The BJP said the vehicle was damaged and the PSOs of the two leaders were "seriously injured" in the attack and they were rushed to hospital. PTI SSB VN VN