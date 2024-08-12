Protest in Chandigarh against rape-murder of doctor in Kolkata, PGIMER halts elective services

Chandigarh, Aug 12 (PTI) Resident doctors of the Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) here on Monday held a protest here against the rape and murder of a fellow doctor in Kolkata.

Protesting doctors in Chandigarh said though elective services have been halted, emergency services would continue.

The protest comes in response to a nationwide indefinite strike call by the Federation of Resident Doctors' Association (FORDA) after a postgraduate trainee doctor was raped and murdered at the RG Kar Medical College while on duty.

The semi-naked body of the 32-year-old woman was found in the seminar hall of the government-run hospital in the West Bengal capital on Thursday night.

Raising slogans of '"we want justice", doctors here took out the protest march under the banner of the Association of Resident Doctors (ARD), PGIMER to demand justice for the victim.

Describing the incident as a heinous crime, Dr Praneeth Reddy, joint secretary of the ARD, PGIMER demanded a CBI probe into the matter and strict punishment for the culprit.

"Our demand is a CBI probe into the matter," said Reddy.

Another protesting doctor said they want speedy and transparent investigation in the matter and maximum possible punishment for the culprit.

They also demanded that doctors' safety should be ensured.