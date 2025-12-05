Protest in Gangtok over alleged irregularities in sub-inspector recruitment

Gangtok, Dec 5 (PTI) The Citizen Action Party Sikkim on Friday held a dharna in Gangtok, alleging that the process for the police sub-inspector recruitment was "severely compromised" with most selected candidates having links to the ruling SKM.

The dharna was held near the district administrative centre in the state capital, with agitators raising slogans denouncing the Prem Singh Tamang government.

CAP-Sikkim spokesperson Mahesh Rai said the results of the recruitment exams declared by the Sikkim Public Service Commission (SPSC) on November 26 showed "shocking lack of transparency and political favouritism".

"The selection process for the 39 sub-inspector posts has been severely compromised, undermining the principles of meritocracy. Systematic manipulation and political influence have affected the selection process. Nearly 80 per cent of those selected have direct, verifiable links to the ruling party," he alleged.

Rai demanded the immediate publication of the detailed marksheets of all candidates, including scores from the written test, physical test, and the interview.

He also demanded the cancellation of the exam, the resignation of SPSC chairman and the conduct of a fresh recruitment drive.

"This is the only way to restore public trust and ensure accountability. The peaceful dharna serves as a strong signal to the state government and the SPSC that the youth and the citizens will not tolerate corruption or political interference in public recruitment," he said. PTI CORR SOM