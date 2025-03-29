Protest in Jaipur over temple vandalism, mob attempts to set petrol pump afire

Jaipur, Mar 29 (PTI) Members of Vishva Hindu Parishad and Bajrang Dal along with locals on Saturday held a massive protest over vandalism at Tejaji temple on Tonk road here, police said.

At least 20 people were detained after a mob attempted to set a petrol pump on fire, they said, adding that the protestors blocked the Tonk road for nearly three hours.

Meanwhile, a suspect who allegedly damaged the idol of the deity inside Tejaji temple on Friday night has been, DCP (East) Tejaswani Gautam said The accused has been identified as Siddharth Singh (34), a native of Bikaner, who is currently residing in Rajapark area of the state capital.

According to the DCP, Singh was returning to his place last night after having liquor with his friend when he stopped near the temple and vandalised the temple in a fit of rage over financial losses.

"He stopped his vehicle and entered the temple. After spending some time there, he lifted the idol and threw it. Singh told that he was disturbed due to financial losses," DCP Gautam said, adding that the accused was identified on the basis of CCTV footage.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (Sanganer) Vinod Sharma said that resentment grew among the people when they saw the damaged idol this morning.

Locals along with members of the two Hindu outfits started protesting. The protestors burnt tyres and blocked the busy Tonk Road, a national highway, demanding arrest of the accused involved in the vandalism.

As the resentment grew, the number of protestors increased, prompting police to use mild force to disperse the mob to opened the road for traffic movement.

In the meantime, a mob swarmed to a petrol pump nearby and vandalized it.

The DCP said that they spilled petrol and before they could set the pump on fire, police took prompt action and removed them.

"A catastrophe was averted by a quick action by police," she said, adding that at least 20 people were detained.

VHP members and leader from Congress and Rashtriya Loktantrik Party condemned the incident and demanded action.

VHP spokesperson Amitosh Pareek said some miscreants damaged the idol last night which created anger among the Hindu community.

"This is an insult to Tejaji maharaj. We have demanded identification and arrest of the accused involved in the matter," he said.

Leader of Opposition Tikaram Jully said the incident of damaging the idol is highly condemnable.

"This is not just an idol, it is an attack on our faith and heritage which will not be tolerated," he said.

Jully said that the government should take strict action against the culprits as soon as possible and arrest them.

He also urged the state government to make strong security arrangements at religious places.

Former chief minister Ashok Gehlot said disturbing sentiments and faith through such incidents was unacceptable.

"The culprits in the case should be identified immediately and strict action should be taken against them. Also, effective and strong arrangements should be made to ensure the safety of religious places, so that such incidents do not recur in future," the former CM said.

RLP convener and MP from Nagaur Hanuman Beniwal said police officers were ready to talk with the agitating people but lathicharge was done at the behest of Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma.

He claimed that his party workers were detained by police and demanded their release.

"After the incident in the constituency of chief minister, Jaipur Police Commissioner and top officials were ready to hold talks with the agitating people in a cordial atmosphere but lathicharge was done by the police on the RLP workers and youths of various communities including the Jat community at the behest of the CM," Beniwal said.

"Police should immediately release the RLP workers and other youths who have been taken into custody with immediate effect," he said. PTI SDA NB NB