Protest in Jammu after video of traffic cop manhandling driver surfaces online

Jammu, Sep 18 (PTI) Members of Sikh community staged a protest in Jammu city after a video purportedly showing a traffic police officer slapping a driver made rounds on social media.

According to sources, the incident took place in Miran Sahib area on the Ring Road, when Traffic Police SSP Farooq Qaiser was clearing a traffic jam and managing the smooth movement of vehicles.

It is alleged by the Sikh community that the SSP slapped the driver following an argument. This triggered protests in the city till late Wednesday night.

The SSP expressed regret over the incident saying that it was "unfortunate" and "unintentional act" and he was just trying to carry out his duties managing the traffic.

"An incident took place during traffic management. It was unfortunate. I feel bad about the incident, if it has hurt anyone. I have all the respect for the Sikh community,” the SSP said, adding that "it was unintentional act during regulation of traffic". PTI AB NB NB