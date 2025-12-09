Protest in Jharkhand over pending scholarship dues

Ranchi, Dec 9 (PTI) The protest march by the students' wing of JLKM Party over a host of issues, including scholarship dues, culminated in Ranchi on Friday.

Thousands of students participated in the march, which started in Dumri in Giridih district on December 4. It reached the state capital after covering 180 km in six days.

The outfit's president, Sanjay Mahto, claimed more than 11 lakh students were supposed to receive post-matric scholarships, but so far, only 7.50 lakh have received a part of it.

"Around 4 lakh OBC students are still waiting even for the first instalment," he claimed.

Raising slogans against the state government, the students demanded the immediate release of the pending scholarship dues.

JLKM Party vice-president Devendra Mahto claimed students have not received their dues for the last two years.