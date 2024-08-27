Protest in Kota town after 'shivling' removed from temple, placed outside Jain shrine

Kota (Rajasthan), Aug 27 (PTI) The protesters blocked a road and traders downed shutters in Kota's Ramganj Mandi town on Tuesday after a 'shivling' was removed from a Hindu temple and found on the doorsteps of a Jain shrine 500 metres away, police said.

Acting swiftly, the police on the basis of the CCTV footage nabbed a mentally ill man.

The shivling of a Shiv temple on a platform at Sarkari Chauraha was on Tuesday morning found installed from its place and lying on the doorstep of a Jain temple around 500 meters away in Ramganj Mandi town, said Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Narendra Pareek.

Expressing their ire over the incident, the activists of the Hindu outfits assembled at the Chauraha and the traders downed shutters. They raised a demonstration demanding immediate arrest of the accused in the matter, the DSP said.

Acting swiftly, the police examined the CCTV footage of the area and detained the accused, identified as Peeru Goswami, a local resident, he added.

The accused was found to be a psychosis patient, who tends to commit such mischiefs, said Pareek.

The police lodged a case under relevant sections and arrested the accused.

The DSP further said that the situation normalised in the town after the arrest of the accused. PTI CORR AS AS