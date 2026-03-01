Protest in Ludhiana over killing of Khamenei in US-Israel strikes

Ludhiana, Mar 1 (PTI) Punjab's Shahi Imam Maulana Mohammad Usman Rahmani Ludhianvi on Sunday led a protest here over the killing of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in joint strikes by the US and Israel.

He also demanded from the Indian government that a week-long national mourning be observed for the supreme leader.

A large number of Muslims, including women, assembled outside the historic Field Ganj Masjid here to participate in the protest.

The protesters burned an effigy of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, condemning the act and expressing solidarity with the Iranian people.

Rehmani urged Muslims worldwide to unite against such challenges, terming Khamenei a great martyr and condemning his killing in the strongest terms.

The protest remained peaceful, with the community coming together to express their outrage and grief.

