Protest in Navi Mumbai over gang rape-murder of woman

Thane, Jul 28 (PTI) A protest march was organised in Navi Mumbai on Sunday condemning the gang rape and murder of a housewife from Thane district earlier this month.

Protesters led by Airoli MLA Ganesh Naik (BJP) and other local leaders wore black ribbons and held placards demanding justice for the victim.

Police have arrested three attendants of a temple for allegedly raping and killing the 30-year-old woman whose body was found dumped in a valley on July 9.

"People want capital punishment for the accused trio. I have written to the chief minister and deputy chief ministers demanding fast track trial and appointment of Ujjwal Nikam as the special public prosecutor," Naik told reporters.

According to police, the victim left her house after a dispute with her in-laws on July 6 and took shelter in a temple on a hill top in Kalyan Phata in Thane. The three attendants at the temple allegedly raped and killed her. Her body was dumped in a valley which was recovered on July 9. PTI COR NSK