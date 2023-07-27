Protest in Presidency University over hostel facility, dean gheraoed for 50 hours

Kolkata, Jul 27 (PTI) A section of students of the state-run Presidency University in Kolkata gheraoed their dean for over 50 hours, demanding better hostel facilities.

The agitation, which began on Tuesday afternoon, was finally withdrawn on Thursday after the varsity authorities promised to look into the demands of the students, officials said.

After the agitation was withdrawn, Dean of Students Arun Maity left for home. He was not immediately available for comments, but another official said he was physically fine despite being confined to his office for over two days.

The renovation works at some wards of Eden Hostel began in 2015 and are still underway, the varsity's SFI unit president Anandarupa Dhar told PTI.

The delay in the works is depriving around 200 students of the economically weaker section of availing hostel facilities, she said.

The protest was not organised by any students' outfit, but by common pupils of the varsity, Dhar claimed.

As the authority promised to form a hostel welfare committee to look into the demands, the agitation was withdrawn, said Sk Sahidul, who was protesting outside the dean's office along with 40 other students.

An official said the varsity is in contact with the state's Higher Education Department and PWD so that the renovation works are completed soon. PTI SUS SOM SOM