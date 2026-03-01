Protest in Ranchi against Khamenei's killing

Ranchi, Mar 1 (PTI) A protest was organised in Ranchi on Sunday against the killing of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in joint strikes by the US and Israel.

A procession was taken out by the Jharkhand unit of the All India Shia Personal Law Board from a mosque near Church Road, and it culminated at Karbala Chowk, where the participants displayed photos of Khamenei and raised slogans against his killing.

All India Shia Personal Law Board Jharkhand unit president Maulana Syed Tahzeebul Hasan Rizvi said, "The martyrdom of Khamenei will never go in vain. The US and Israel will face the consequences." He said they would appeal to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to intervene in the matter and ask the US and Israel to stop the war immediately.

Meanwhile, Left parties and social rights organisations staged a demonstration at Ranchi's Albert Ekka Chowk to protest the US-Israel strikes on Iran. PTI SAN ACD