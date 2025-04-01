Protest in Shimla against SP MP Ramji Lal Suman over his remarks on Rana Sanga

Shimla, April 1 (PTI) Devbhoomi Kshatriya Samaj, a Himachal Pradesh-based organisation, on Tuesday staged a protest against Samajwadi Party (SP) MP Ramji Lal Suman over his controversial remarks on Rana Sanga. They burnt the MP's effigy outside the Himachal Pradesh Secretariat in Shimla.

People associated with the organisation raised slogans against the MP and also had a minor scuffle with police.

Rumit Singh Thakur, the organisation's president, said, "We are on the streets to honour our warriors. Those who have no understanding and knowledge of history or geography are making objectionable comments about our brave warriors. This is deeply unfortunate and will not be tolerated by the Kshatriya community." Thakur further said that the protest in Shimla was "just the beginning".

"On April 12, Kshatriya groups from across the country, including members from Himachal Pradesh, will gather in Agra to stage a protest and show solidarity against the controversial remarks," he said.

Rana Sanga, or Sangram Singh I, was the ruler of Mewar from 1508 to 1528.