Protest march against Maharashtra minister for 'insulting' B R Ambedkar

Nashik, Feb 4 (PTI) A protest march was organised against Maharashtra minister and BJP leader Girish Mahajan here on Wednesday, demanding his resignation for 'insulting' B R Ambedkar by not mentioning his name in the Republic Day speech.

Hundreds of people participated in the morcha, which started from B R Ambedkar's statue at Nashik Road railway station, holding blue flags and placards.

A Forest Department staffer had taken objection to the water resources minister not mentioning the name of the Father of the Constitution during his official Republic Day speech in Nashik.

The minister had clarified that the omission of the reference to B. R. Ambedkar was unintentional and apologised.

However, the controversy raged on as the forest staffer insisted on a written apology. She also lodged a police complaint against the minister.