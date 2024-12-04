Protest march in Indore against attacks on Hindus in Bangladesh

Indore, Dec 4 (PTI) Thousands of Hindus took part in a protest march in Madhya Pradesh's Indore on Wednesday against attacks on Hindus in Bangladesh.

Advertisment

Various commercial establishments also remained closed for half-a-day in support of the protest in the state's commercial capital.

Bangladesh's minority Hindus, who constitute about 8 per cent of the neighbouring country's 170 million population, have reportedly faced more than 200 attacks in 50-odd districts since the fall of Sheikh Hasina's Awami League government there on August 5.

Following a call given by some Hindu organisations, thousands of people gathered in Indore's Lalbagh area on Wednesday and from there reached the district collector's office in the form of a rally.

Advertisment

A large number of women, religious leaders and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) workers were among the protesters.

The protesters handed over a memorandum, addressed to President Droupadi Murmu, to District Collector Ashish Singh.

In the memorandum submitted on behalf of "Sakal Hindu Samaj", it has been mainly demanded that the Indian government put "pressure" on Bangladesh so that the safety and religious freedom of Hindus and other minority communities is ensured in the neighbouring country.

Advertisment

Madhya Pradesh Water Resources Minister Tulsiram Silawat, Indore Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargava, BJP MLA Usha Thakur and other party leaders also participated in the protest.

Expressing anger over atrocities on the Hindu community in Bangladesh, Thakur said, "If they (Bangladeshi citizens) do not follow the Constitution of their country and do not want to live like humans, then neither should we (India) do business with such people, nor should we participate in sports competitions with them." India has been continuously expressing concern over attacks on minorities, especially Hindus, in Bangladesh.

Earlier on Tuesday, protests against the atrocities on minorities in Bangladesh were organised in several cities and towns of Madhya Pradesh. PTI HWP ADU GK